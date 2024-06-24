10 bodies found in different areas of Karachi; cause of death remains mystery

Representational image of a crime scene restricted with a police tape. — Reuters

KARACHI: At least 10 mysterious deaths were reported in Karachi after bodies were found in different areas of the metropolis on Sunday, Geo News reported citing rescue department officials.



The bodies of the suspected drug addicts were found on separate occasions during a period of nine hours since noon.

Rescue department officials said three of the bodies were found from KMC ground in Lyari's Lashari neighbourhood, while the remaining seven were found from Golimar, Jahangir Road, Landhi' Godam Chowrangi, Defence Housing Authority phase VII, Orangi Town Sector 15 and Khameesu Goth.

They said that the mortal remains were first shifted to the relevant police stations for legal formalities and later to the morgues.



While authorities try to figure out what led to the deaths, the cause of deaths remains a mystery.

Officials further stated that the process of identification of the deceased was underway.