In a bid to curtail expenses and improve the governance system, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Thursday constituted a committee to restructure ministries and departments.



The provincial chief executive, as per a statement from the CM's House, has constituted a 14-member special high-powered committee, which has been tasked to prepare the recommendations within 60 days in this regard.

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb is the convener of the restructuring committee. Finance Minister Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman and Law Minister Sohaib Ahmad Barth will also be the members of the committee.

"Downsizing of departments undergoing losses will be undertaken. More than one institution performing similar duties will be abolished," the statement stated.

It also said that Maryam was apprised that by reducing the size of ministries, ease would be created in the dispensation of official affairs.

"By undertaking restructuring and downsizing, the performance of institutions will be expedited and [the] public service delivery system will be made simple, easy and swift."

Expanding free WiFi service

In a separate statement, the CM's House said that on the direction of the chief minister, "CM Maryam Nawaz Free Wifi" services have been launched at 100 additional points in Lahore.

Punjab Safe City Authority has activated and enhanced the "CM Maryam Nawaz Free Wifi" service from 100 points up to 200 points.

Free wifi service has been started in Manga Mandi, Multan Road, Bund Road, Chung, Shah Pur Kanjran, Sundar, Valencia, Maraka and other areas.

Under the digital Punjab vision, an emergency free wifi service is being provided for the citizens.

Through the "CM Maryam Nawaz Free WiFi” service, police and family members can be contacted in an emergency situation, the statement said.

Women Safety App, Punjab Police App and Whats App can be used through free WiFi service.

The police and family members can be contacted via Whats App call or message through the “CM Maryam Nawaz Free Wifi” service.