Anouk Aimée, Oscar nominated French star, dead at 92

Anouk Aimée died at her home in Paris with her daughter by her side

Anouk Aimée, the Oscar-nominated leading lady of her time, has passed away at the age of 92.

According to BBC, she died on Tuesday, June 18, at her home in Paris, with her daughter, Manuela Papatakis, by her side.

Papatakis confirmed her mother's death on Instagram, sharing a black-and-white photograph of Aimée from her youth.

She wrote in the caption, "With my daughter, Galaad, and my granddaughter, Mila, we have great sadness to announce the departure of my mother Anouk Aimée. I was right by her side when she passed away this morning at her home in Paris."

Moreover, French Culture Minister Rachida Dati paid tribute to Aimée on X, formerly Twitter, describing her as “a world-famous icon.”



"We bid farewell to a world-famous icon, to a great actress of French cinema who took on roles for some of the biggest names, such as (Jacques) Demy, (Claude) Lelouch and (Federico) Fellini," she penned.

Aimée's acting career spanned over eight decades, during which she starred in numerous films, including A Man and a Woman.

Her performance in Claude Lelouch’s film earned her an Oscar nomination.