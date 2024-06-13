King Charles decides to reshape monarchy in Princess Kate’s absence

King Charles is said to be mulling over a major decision as Princess Kate continues to battle health crisis out of the public eye.

According to New Idea magazine, the ailing monarch could bestow ‘princess’ title to daughter of Princess Anne, Zara Tindall.

The Princess Royal’s kids, Peter Philips and Zara, do not have royal titles following Anne's attempt to ease off pressure of their ties to the royal family.

However, a recent report from the outlet hinted at the major decision from the King, which could see monarchy being reshaped.

The insider told the outlet: "There's talk that niece Zara Tindall, 43, who is very close to her uncle (as witnessed by their loving moment at the Windsor Horse show recently) might become more involved in this side of things, and that Charles is keen to support such an interest by bestowing on her the title of princess."

They went on to suggest the doting uncle believes Zara should have been given the title “all along”.

"So while Anne has always been a steadfast supporter of her older brother, this is likely to cause some friction between the two," the insider predicted.

"In trying to make life a little easier, could such a move in fact prove problematic for Charles?" they posed the question.

For the unversed, the King has hugely cut down on his royal duties ever since being diagnosed with a cancer in February.

Moreover, Catherine, the Princess of Wales hasn't partake in any royal engagement for the last six months following a series of health scares.