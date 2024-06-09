Ian McKellen breaks silence on potential return as Gandalf in 'Lord of the Rings'

Ian McKellen on reprising his role as Gandalf in 'Lord of the Rings

Ian McKellen, widely lauded for breathing life into the character of Gandalf in the Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit trilogies, has opened up about reprising his role.

In an interview with The Times of London, the actor candidly responded to rampant queries about whether he would return to play the wizard.

"[I haven’t] shaved in months," he catered the question humorously, noting that he has also heard "stirrings in Tolkien land."

"But there is no script, there is no offer, there is no plan," McKellen said, jokingly adding on the question if he would be interested in reprising the role he alluded, "If I’m alive."

J.R.R. Tolkien created Gandalf for the film, which will be directed by Andy Serkis and slated to premiere in 2026.

Additionally, the franchise fanatics anticipated McKellen’s character’s return after Peter Jackson returned to Middle-earth with The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum.

Earlier this year, Jackson also mentioned why focusing on Gollum was interesting.

"The Gollum/Sméagol character has always fascinated me because Gollum reflects the worst of human nature, whilst his Sméagol side is, arguably, quite sympathetic," He explained.