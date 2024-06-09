'Strictly' alum Louis Smith set to embrace fatherhood for the second time

Strictly Come Dancing's Louis Smith announce second pregnancy

Strictly Come Dancing star Louis Smith recently dropped pregnancy news in a surprise announcement.

The Olympic gymnast and former Strictly star took to the social media giant to celebrate fatherhood for the second time.

Smith shared an adorable baby scan photo on Instagram with his 120,000 followers alongside a caption that read: "It's so nice we had to do it twice.”

Celebrating the highly-anticipated sibling for their daughter Marley Valentina, who was born in 2021, fans were quick to flood comments with heartfelt messages for the couple.

One fan gushed: "Amazing news, huge congratulations to you and @charliebruce1990.”

While another chimed in, adding: "Congratulations mate to you and your family on this new addition."

Meanwhile, their pals didn’t hold back from extending greetings on the announcement of the big news.

Pop sensation Aston Merrygold also expressed her excitement over the celebratory news.

She enthused: "Unbelievable my guy! Congratulations to you all."

Jumping on the bandwagon, reality TV star Amber Davies from Love Island exclaimed: "Omg congratulations".

While Ex-Strictly pro Ian Whaite also joined in to celebrate the occasion, noting: "Aahhhhhhh congratulations."