Kelly Clarkson addresses Katy Perry’s replacement on American Idol Show

Kelly Clarkson on replacing Katy Perry on American Idol Show

Kelly Clarkson has recently revealed she won’t return to the American Idol show.



In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, Kelly explained why she won't be taking over Katy Perry’s seat at the judging panel on the show.

“No. No. I can't do that, only because I promised my kids. I was like, 'I want to be there as much as I possibly can,’” said the musician while walking the red carpet at the 51st annual Daytime Emmy Awards.

Kelly told ET, “And it would put me in L.A., and that's why I had to quit The Voice, which I love that team. And I miss them so much.”

Earlier this year, Katy announced she would be exiting the ABC show after six years.

“I think this probably will be my last show, my last season for Idol,” she spoke to Jimmy Kimmel during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Katy mentioned, “I mean I love Idol so much. It’s connected me with the heart of America, but I feel like I need to go out and feel that pulse to my own beat.”

Kelly opened up about her journey from a small town to becoming one of the country's most successful musicians in 2022.

“20 years ago, today I won American Idol and it forever changed the course of my life,” she wrote in an Instagram post.

Kelly stated, “That moment was the door that opened up so much access and opportunity, and created partnerships that I will be grateful for all of my days. The family and friendships I have created one these 20 years in music and TV are priceless to me.”

"Thank you so much to every single person that voted 20 years ago! And if you don't feel like you have that, then keep searching because I promise you they're looking for you too,” added the singer.