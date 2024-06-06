Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse secretly married in intimate ceremony

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse not only became first-time parents but they also reportedly tied the not in a secret ceremony.

According to sources cited by In Touch, the pair got married “months ago” in a secret intimate ceremony.

“Whatever ceremony they had was incredibly small and private, and it happened earlier this year, as far as I can tell,” the insider told the outlet. “For them as a family, wedding stuff is all in the rear-view mirror.”

The pair, who welcomed their first child sometime late March, “don’t spend a night apart” as they raise their daughter together. Pattinson also refers to Waterhouse “as his wife, constantly and regularly.”

However, the source also noted that the Twilight actor, 38, and the Good Looking singer, 32, may not make any announcement about the nuptials any time soon.

The insider shared that the happy couple aren’t in “any rush” to share more about their lives with fans but will “embrace that together” when the “time is right.”

“The capper on that transformation has been for them to finally get serious about starting a family and spending the rest of their lives together. Official PR announcement or not, Rob and Suki are a married couple,” the source said.