Kristen Bell reasons why she never wanted children to follow her

Kristen Bell reasons why she never wanted her children to follow her

Kristen Bell initially had reservations about her children pursuing a career in the entertainment industry.



Bell, 43, in a recent interview with People magazine at the opening night of Reefer Madness: The Musical in Los Angeles, shared her thoughts on her daughters, Lincoln, 11 and Delta, 8, potentially following in her footsteps.

The You Again star's concerns were revealed during the event, where she was joined by her husband Dax Shepard, with whom she shares her two daughters.

“You know it’s interesting, when I first thought about it, I thought, ‘Oh, I don’t want them to be actors. There’s too much rejection,'” Bell explained.

However, it was Shepard who encouraged her to keep an open mind. “Then my husband said, ‘Wait, do you like your life? Do you have fun? Are you overpaid? Do you get to be creative every day?’ I said, ‘Yeah.’ He said, ‘Why would you not want that for your kids?'” the Frozen star recalled of their conversation.

Bell said she would "have to think longer and harder" about the counsel she would offer her kids before going into Hollywood if that's the route they decide to take in the future.

The Good Place actress added, “I would just say, ‘There’s a lot of rejection, but brush it off because if you’re doing what you love, something will find you.'”

Bell and Shepard's relationship began in 2007 when they met at a dinner party, leading to a romantic connection that culminated in their marriage in 2013.

The couple expanded their family with the birth of their first daughter in 2013, followed by the arrival of their second daughter in 2014.