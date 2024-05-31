Cher emerges victorious in song royalties battle against ex Bono’s widow

Cher was granted fifty percent stake in Sonny and Cher's music catalogue after their 1978 divorce



Cher has triumphed in a three-year-long legal battle against Mary Bono, widow of her ex-husband Sonny Bono, securing over $418,000 in unpaid song royalties.

Per court documents obtained by People Magazine, a California judge ruled in favor of the 78-year-old Hollywood star on Wednesday, affirming her entitlement to the substantial sum.

The resolution comes nearly three years after Cher first filed the lawsuit in October 2021, in which she sought over $1 million, alleging that Mary terminated her royalty rights without her consent.

Per the documents, Wixen Music Publishing had disbursed $187,000 to Sonny's heirs – which includes Sonny’s four children and Mary – but excluded Cher. Of this amount, $93,500 went to Mary, and Wixen held back $418,156.82, which rightfully belonged to Cher.

The origins of this financial dispute trace back to 1978, when Cher and Sonny divorced. As part of their settlement, Cher received a 50 percent stake in their music catalog.

After Sonny's tragic death in a skiing accident in 1998, Mary became the administrator of his estate, forming a partnership over the catalog with Sonny’s four children.

In her lawsuit, Cher claimed that Wixen Music Publishing began distributing her share of the royalties in 2011. However, she alleged that Mary and the other heirs later invoked the “termination rights” provision of the Copyright Act, excluding her without her knowledge or participation.