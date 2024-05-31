Isla Fisher ready to date ‘casually’ after Sacha Cohen split: Report

Isla Fisher and Sacha Cohen parted ways in 2023 after 13 years of marriage

Isla Fisher is ready to play the field after her split with husband-of-13-years Sacha Cohen, both in her romantic and professional life.

A new report by In Touch Weekly detailed that the 48-year-old actress is doing very well as she moves on from her divorce which Cohen in 2013, which the pair officially announced in April 2024.

“She isn’t looking to go on a tear,” a source told the outlet, noting that “she’s just looking to meet new people and date casually.”

They further revealed that though “still adjusting to her new reality” of single motherhood to their three children, “she’s very happy about where things stand.”

Though the circumstances surrounding their split remain shrouded in mystery, the Now You See Me alum is now looking forward to a new life.

The insider shared, “She is moving ahead with her career and getting her social life on track. She’s open to dipping her toe into the dating scene, and everyone she knows is rushing to set her up – she won’t have any shortage of options.”

Previously, another source spilled to the Daily Mail that Fisher is done being known simply as “Sacha Cohen’s wife.”

“For a few years Isla was not known for her acting but as Sacha Baron Cohen’s wife,” the source shared.

But now, “Isla is going to be everywhere in 2024 and 2025 and back in the spotlight, but this time on her own terms and as a single mother.”