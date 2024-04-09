Meghan Markle's sister drags duchess to court AGAIN

Meghan Markle’s sister Samantha turned to court to appeal the ruling to dismiss a defamation case against the duchess.

The half-sister of the Suits alum initially filed a lawsuit against Meghan for allegedly making defamatory remarks about Samantha during an interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021.

Judge Charlene Edwards Honeywell dismissed the case on grounds of Samantha failing to “identify any statements that could support a claim for defamation.”

According to court documents obtained by Newsweek, the filing read: "Notice is hereby given that the Plaintiff, Samantha M. Markle, by and through her undersigned counsel, appeals to the United States Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit from the Order Granting Defendants, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, Motion to Dismiss entered by the Honorable Charlene Edwards Honeywell on March 12, 2024."

While speaking about her father and half-siblings, Meghan alluded to “betrayal” to Oprah Winfrey.

"When you talk about betrayal, betrayal comes from someone that you have a relationship with. Right? I don't feel comfortable talking about people that I really don't know,” she told the television personality all the time.

As a result, Samantha sued her for defamation, describing her as "a stranger, a liar" and a "deceptive fame-seeking imposter with avaricious intentions."