KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has berated the provincial government over miserable law and order situation in Sindh and alleged that black sheep in police department supported criminals in Karachi.

MQM-P Senator Faisal Sabzwari told the media in Karachi on Sunday that despite the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) running the Home Ministry for 16 years, the province's state of law and order remained appalling. He said that during Ramadan, multiple citizens lost their lives while resisting to robberies. According to him, cell phones worth billions of rupees were stolen throughout the city.

The MQM-P leader accused the police of complicity in street crimes in Karachi, stating that lawbreakers would not breach the law without the backing of the police department's "black sheep."

It is pertinent to mention that street crimes have gripped Karachi claiming lives of dozens of citizens in last few weeks. Many have been killed while resisting robberies, particularly in Ramadan.

From January till March, at least 50 citizens have lost their lives due to street crimes. Meanwhile, six robbers have been killed in 75 police encounters while 93 accused were arrested with injuries.

Senator Sabzwari demanded the provincial government to increase police patrolling in middle class areas of the city.

He said, “We called on police officials and Sindh Rangers director general, while we will hold a meeting with President Asif Ali Zardari as well to discuss the law and order situation across the province.”

He demanded the formation of a neighbourhood security system warning that if the government did not form the system, then the MQM-P would itself do that, no matter what.

The senior politician urged the Sindh High Court (SHC) chief justice to take up the case of lawlessness in Karachi and summon all the relevant authorities and inquire them about the failure to overcome crimes in the city.

“Street crime has become an industry. Police should stop collecting ‘Eidi’ and put a bridle on the criminal elements,” he said.

Sabzwari lambasted Sindh Home Minister Zia ul Hassan Lanjar over his failure to control street crimes and reminded him that he was the home minister of the entire province and not a coordinator of a political personality.

MQM-P leader Khawaja Izharul Hassan, who was also present for the press conference, sarcastically congratulated the Sindh government over getting appointed the inspector general of its choice.

“The provincial government blackmailed the federal government to get the IG of its choice appointed. The news of the appointment of the new IG triggered a wave of happiness among the dacoits from Karachi to Kashmore,” said the MQM-P leader.

In the presence of an IG, they said the issue of law and order would deteriorate if their desired IG was not appointed, he said adding that “it seemed as if the robbers are given a licence to kill as they are shooting people dead over cell phones of few thousand rupees.”

Izhar said rangers, which had full powers in Karachi but not in other parts of Sindh, should be given equal authorities in entire province.

