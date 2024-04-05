Shakira shares what everyone mostly thinks about her voice when she sings

Shakira revealed details about her previous vocal style and revealed that she felt she used to "overdo" her trademark yodel on her older tracks.



During a recent appearance on Hot Ones, the Colombian artist was asked by host Sean Evans what makes her "cringe or wince" when she hears her early career songs.

“So many things. I think I used to overdo the cries in my voice,” Shakira said, before pithily showing off her iconic yodel. “I think it was exaggerated. A little baroque. You know?”

"Too much Shakira," she jested.

The Whenever, Wherever crooner who just released her 12th studio album Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran in March, elucidated why she believes that, among other things, she has developed as an artist over time, citing her voice as one example.

“I noticed that after my pregnancies, my voice got thicker, more rounded, more full,” the Grammy-winning artist said, referring to her two sons with whom she shares with her ex-partner Gerard Piqué.

“Also, my choices are more mature. I have evolved as a woman, as a person, my intellect has evolved.”