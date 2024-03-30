Details about King Charles’ funeral plans revealed :'cancer is worse’

King Charles ascended to the throne on May 6, 2023

Upon Queen Elizabeth II's passing, Operation London Bridge was activated to facilitate the smooth transition of power to her son, then-Prince Charles.



Similarly, plans were laid out for the eventual demise of King Charles III, dubbed Operation Menai Bridge, named after the world's first iron suspension bridge in Anglesey, Wales.

King Charles ascended to the throne on May 6, 2023, following his mother's death. Shortly thereafter, preparations for Operation Menai Bridge were made, anticipating the eventual passing of His Majesty.

However, despite reigning as Britain’s monarch for only 18 months, King Charles III's funeral arrangements have already been finalized amidst his battle with pancreatic cancer.

Named “Operation Menai Bridge,” the monarch’s funeral processions will look similar to Queen Elizabeth II’s ceremonies, dubbed “Operation London Bridge.” As his cancer progresses, royal insiders tell In Touch that Charles’ final resting plans are of timely prioritization.

“It’s a fairly common thing to do among the British royalty, but in Charles’ case expediency is necessary,” says the source, who notes that “some courtiers believe Charles’ cancer is worse than they’re making it out to be.”

“ Operation Menai Bridge” is set to include familiar protocols. When the monarch dies, Charles’ body will be moved from the throne room at Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall. He will lie in state, and his official funeral will take place nine days later. He will likely be buried in the royal vault at Windsor Castle.

The update comes shortly after a separate high ranking royal insider told In Touch that Charles is not only battling pancreatic cancer – a timely update given that he did not share what kind of cancer he was diagnosed with – but has a mere two years to live.

“King Charles is much sicker than the palace lets on and simply isn’t up to the job of running his fractious family, the crown’s business interests and fulfilling the daily duties of the monarchy,” the member of the royal inner circle revealed in early March. “His cancer is eating him alive. He’s very frail. The situation is desperate.”

With such an update, the future of the monarchy seems shaky at best, and even Queen Camilla is said to be frustrated by Charles’ declining health and weakened status.

“Behind the scenes, Camilla is disgusted by the king’s apparent weakness and is providing him little comfort as he battles his fatal cancer,” a palace courtier told In Touch in early March.”



