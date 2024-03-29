King Charles seemingly urges Prince Harry to end 'enmity'

King Charles seemingly urges Prince Harry to return to royal fold

King Charles III, in his first public remarks since his beloved daughter-in-law Kate Middleton's shock revelation about her cancer diagnosis, has seemingly asked his estranged son Prince Harry to end feud with his own people.

The 75-year-old Monarch, in his Maundy Thursday address, emphasized the importance of acts of friendship, urging people to end enmity.



The King, who will attend church on Easter Sunday alongside his wife to mark his most significant public appearance since his diagnosis, urged people to "serve and care for each other,” in his personal message.



“In this country we are blessed by all the different services that exist for our welfare." added the monarch.

The cancer-stricken King, in his audio statement, seemingly asked disgruntled royal, Harry, to bury the hatchet and returned to the family where he belongs to by birth.

"Over and above these organizations and their selfless staff, we need and benefit greatly from those who extend the hand of friendship to us, especially in a time of need," said the King.

Prince William and Harry's father's words were truly expressed his feelings and pain as he wanted his feuding sons to heal their rift in his life.

The King, who's standing with his people and family at his difficult time as a symbol of courage, has seemingly tried to teach a lesson to Harry who's still in a fix to decide his future.

The King's message and recent action, as he allowed the Duke to meet him, has indicated as the monarch has decided to give another chance to Prince Harry to return to the track as he went off it in 2020 in a speedy and sudden move.