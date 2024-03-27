Pirates Of The Caribbean new movie to ditch ‘certain actors’

Pirates Of The Caribbean not to star Depp

Pirates Of The Caribbean new movie will not star some previous actors, as the instalment is going to be a “reboot.”



Jerry Bruckheimer, who is the producer of the first five movies of the franchise, told ComicBook about the long-awaited sixth installment.

“It's hard to tell. You don't know, you really don't know,” he said. “You don't know how they come together. You just don't know.”

“Because with Top Gun you have an actor who is iconic and brilliant. And how many movies he does before he does Top Gun, I can't tell you,” added Bruckheimer referencing his reunion with Tom Cruise for 2022's Top Gun: Maverick, 35 years after making the original 1986 movie.

“But we're gonna reboot Pirates, so that is easier to put together because you don't have to wait for certain actors,” he revealed.

This hints that Jack Sparrow, Elizabeth Swann and Will Turner may not be played by Johnny Depp, Keira Knightley and Orlando Bloom.