Travis Kelce struggles to reciprocate Taylor Swift's love: Here's why

Travis Kelce often struggles to publicly express his love for Taylor Swift as he is 'slightly more wary' than her.

For the unversed, the lovebirds were captured packing on the PDA on their beach holiday in the Bahamas.

While analysing their appearance, body language expert Judi James told The Mirror that the Lover singer appeared 'confident' with her beau in public places.

However, the NFL athlete seemed hesitant to embrace her ladylove.

She said, "Taylor seems to be hugely confident and even taking the lead in these romantic, surf-based moments with Travis."

James added, "Clutching his hand, she is seen walking ahead and far more animated while he appears slightly more wary and maybe needing her encouragement to relax and have playful fun."

The expert explained that the globally known music icon "encourages him to laugh and enjoy himself in the world of intimate beach moments accompanied by an entourage and paparazzi."

Swift and Kelce have been romantically involved with each other since September 2023.

The couple often made it to the headlines because of their whirlwind romance.