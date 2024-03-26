Anne Hathaway shares decision to quit drinking after five years

Anne Hathaway shared insights into her decision to quit drinking and her health journey over the past five years in a revealing conversation.



During the interview Vanity Fair, she bravely disclosed experiencing a miscarriage in 2015.

Hathaway admitted that abstaining from alcohol was a pivotal part of her personal transformation.

"I knew deep down it wasn’t for me," she confessed, reflecting on her choice to forego drinking. "And it just felt so extreme to have to say, But none? But none," she added.

She stressed that her decision wasn't rooted in judgment toward others, likening it to respecting allergies or anaphylactic reactions.

"So I stopped arguing with it," she concluded. Hathaway highlighted the positive changes she's experienced since abstaining from alcohol, noting that for her, it was a catalyst for personal growth.

"Everything is better," the 41 year old remarked, attributing her decision to her dislike for "wallowing" and a desire to be more present in her life.

"My last hangover lasted for five days," Anne disclosed, highlighting the toll excessive drinking took on her.

Also, expressed her intention to resume drinking when circumstances permit but emphasized that her priority is her child's welfare.



