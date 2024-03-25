Patsy Kensit candidly sheds light on body image issues

Patsy Kensit recently revealed that she is deeply insecure about her body

Patsy Kensit recently revealed that she is deeply insecure about her body, given that this thought has affected her “mental health” to a point where she “wasted a lot on therapy.”

According to The Sun, the Timebomb actress shared a picture on Instagram that raised concerns among netizens.

Speaking to Fabulous about her weight issues, Patsy addressed all the negative comments under her post.

The 56-year-old actress said: “I had hoped that all the mudslinging and body shaming had gone away – I thought we were living in a time when people didn’t do that any more, so to be called ‘anorexic’ left me feeling a bit burned.”

She further added: “For close to 30 years now, I’ve never been the ‘right’ size. I was too skinny, then I was too fat and nicknamed ‘Fatsy Patsy’.”

“Now, apparently, I’m too skinny again. Whatever I’ve looked like, it’s never been good enough,” she concluded.

The Kill Cruise star revealed that she has been victim to years of bashing and it has always inversely affected her mental health.

She admitted: “Over the years, I got a real bashing – if someone told me they’d seen a picture of me somewhere, I’d immediately ask them if I looked fat.”

“I’ve got areas of my body I don’t like. I’d never lie on a beach unless I was covered head to toe. I just wouldn’t want that exposure.”

“I undress in the dark, too. Not even the cat, who is my pride and joy and the one dearest to my heart, has seen me naked with the lights on.”

The 56-year-old recalled being the ‘blonde bombshell’ in the 80s’.

Recounting an instance from her film Absolute Beginners, the model who apparently served as the ‘poster girl’ back in the days, thought to herself, “I was so free and confident. Where did that person go?”