Cameron Diaz ‘always’ hoped for second child with Benji Madden amid struggles

Cameron Diaz is thrilled to welcome a new addition to her her family with Benji Madden.



Diaz, 51, and Madden, 45, were “always hoping for a second baby because they love being parents,” an insider told People Magazine of the new parents.

The couple revealed the arrival of their baby son, Cardinal Madden, earlier this week in a joint Instagram post. The pair is also parents to daughter Raddix, who was born in December 2019.

“For years, Cameron wanted to be a mom,” the source added.

“She gets very emotional when she talks about the long journey to motherhood. She feels beyond lucky to now have two children.”

The insider also noted that the pair loves “spending time at home” and “prefer to cook and have friends over instead of going out”

They continued, “And they love just hanging out with their children. They’re amazing parents.”

The actress and the Good Charlotte rocker did not share any pictures of the new arrival to keep for the sake of their children’s “safety and privacy.”

“We are blessed and excited to announce the birth of our son, Cardinal Madden,” the pair wrote in the capion on IG. “He is awesome and we are all so happy he is here! For the kids' safety and privacy we won’t be posting any pictures - but he’s a really cute.”

Alongside their caption, Diaz and Madden shared an abstract drawing that included the words, “A little bird whispered to me.”

Just a day after sharing the news, the couple stepped out to attend a party to mark Rob Lowe’s 60th birthday on Saturday.