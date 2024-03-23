What type of cancer does Kate Middleton have?

Kate Middleton sent shockwaves around the world following announcement she has been diagnosed with cancer.
The Princess of Wales recorded a video message for royal watchers, who had been keeping their eyes peeled for an insight into the whereabouts of the royal following her abdominal surgery in January.
She did not expand on the type of cancer she was diagnosed with, only noting that it was discovered during post-op tests after she had already undergone the surgery.
The princess is now being put through preventative chemotherpy to rule out the prospective consequences of the undisclosed form of cancer.
She also reassured the watchers that: "I am well. I am getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal."
Though the video spanning over two minutes was enough to shut down conspiracy theorists and their wild speculations, it did breed a number of other questions among Kate’s fanbase.
Friends, family, celebrities, and politicians rallied in with good wishes for the Princess of Wales, holding out hope for her speedy recovery.
Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden surprise fans with the good news of the birth of a child
Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly got engaged in 2022 and sealed their union by drinking each other's blood
Maya Rudolph reveals whether she's interested for the sequel or not in a new interview
Selena Gomez will reprise her role in the upcoming series
Gisele Bündchen shares her views about her cookbook on The Tonight Show
Gwyneth Paltrow shares her views about her lifestyle brand on Hot Ones series