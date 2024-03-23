What type of cancer does Kate Middleton have?

file footage

Kate Middleton sent shockwaves around the world following announcement she has been diagnosed with cancer.



The Princess of Wales recorded a video message for royal watchers, who had been keeping their eyes peeled for an insight into the whereabouts of the royal following her abdominal surgery in January.

She did not expand on the type of cancer she was diagnosed with, only noting that it was discovered during post-op tests after she had already undergone the surgery.

The princess is now being put through preventative chemotherpy to rule out the prospective consequences of the undisclosed form of cancer.

She also reassured the watchers that: "I am well. I am getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal."

Though the video spanning over two minutes was enough to shut down conspiracy theorists and their wild speculations, it did breed a number of other questions among Kate’s fanbase.

Friends, family, celebrities, and politicians rallied in with good wishes for the Princess of Wales, holding out hope for her speedy recovery.