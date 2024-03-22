Boris Johnson's sister makes shocking observation about Prince William in Kate Middleton’s video

Rachel Johnson has raised concerns about what she perceives as "red flags" in the video

Boris Johnson's sister sheds light on a crucial observation in the latest viral video featuring Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Rachel Johnson, sibling to former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, has raised concerns about what she perceives as "red flags" in the video.

She admitted to struggling to believe the authenticity of Kate's appearance, particularly her walking and carrying a shopping bag.

Johnson expressed her doubts in an article for the Evening Standard, following weeks of rampant conspiracy theories surrounding the Princess of Wales' health and whereabouts.

Despite Kate being seen in public on three occasions during her recovery from surgery, online speculation has persisted, prompting Johnson to question the legitimacy of the video. She pondered why William and Kate, known for their privacy, would allow its publication without contest.

The "red flags" noted by Johnson in the video that gave her pause were that "No husband would allow a wife who is convalescing to carry anything, let alone a well brought-up Prince of the Blood, let alone a bulging plastic bag of groceries. Two, the woman looked nothing like Kate. She was younger, slimmer, faster — almost a walking advertisement for abdominal surgery."

She then quizzed an art expert who also reportedly expressed doubts on whether or not the video really featured the Prince and Princess of Wales, calling the people filmed "lookalikes" and not very good ones.

Johnson argued in her column that even if it were the two royals who were filmed at the farm shop, it seemed, in her view, contradictory to their previous strategy of closely guarded private lives. She said the couple "seem to have blown up their previous strategy, turned anyone with an iPhone — ie everyone — into a potential paparazzo and opened up a whole new market in pictures of themselves."