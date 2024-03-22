Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin spotted together at 2024 MLB Seoul Series

Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin were recently spotted enjoying a date at the 2024 Major League Baseball (MLB) Seoul Series.
On Thursday, March 21, the two celebrities were in attendance at Seoul’s Gocheok Sky Dome in Guro-gu during the second game of the series between LA Dodgers and San Diego Padres.
Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin were both captured during the game on the broadcast screen alongside Gong Yoo and Lee Dong Wook, garnering much attention from the viewers.
Hyun Bin sported a Team Korea windbreaker, while her boyfriend looked dapper in a green Khaki colored jacket that he paired with a green cap.
Lee Dong Wook wore the Padres’ uniform, meanwhile Gong Yoo sported a classy grey hoodie that she topped off with a dark cap.
Wook and Yoo cozied up, displaying their friendship on the broadcast.
After their pictures went viral, fans joked about the four enjoying a double date.
The Seoul Series' second game concluded with San Diego Padres defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers by scoring 15 against 11.
For the unversed, the two were last seen sharing screen-space as the 'beloved duo' on K-drama Crash Landing on You, taking the world by storm with their spectacular performances.
