Princess Eugenie 'wins' King Charles heart with key role in Royal Initiative

Queen Camilla also gives latest update on King Charles health

Princess Eugenie expresses strong confidence in King Charles III , assured that he would take pride in her contributions to the royal family's endeavors.

Daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, Eugenie participated in an event organized by Elephant Family called the Little Egg Hunt, where she read to school children in Sloane Square.

The egg hunt is an interactive large-scale scavenger hunt of 12 giant decorated eggs in aid of the Elephant Family Charity.

The princess said that the King is “doing well” during his treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer, reported GB news.

The King has stepped back from public facing duties under medical advice, but he is still performing private audiences and doing paperwork.

Speaking with ITV News, Eugenie said that that Charles would be “very proud” because the charity is “very close to his heart too.”

The wildlife conservation charity was established in 2003 by Queen Camilla’s late brother Mark Shand.

The princess called Mark “a dear friend” as she took part in the event because the charity is something close to the family’s heart.

She said: “It was so important to be here because I have worked with the Elephant Family for so many years now and they are a charity so close to my heart, close to my family's heart.

“Mark Shand who started the charity was a dear friend and what they are in doing in saving elephants and making people aware about what's going on is so important for the world to know.

Queen Camilla also commented on the King’s health today during her two-day tour of Northern Ireland.

The Queen said King Charles is “doing very well.”

She added: “I try to keep him in order.”

The Queen also said that the King was “was very disappointed he couldn't come [to North Ireland].”