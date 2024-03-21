'Friends' star David Schwimmer set to lead ‘Goosebeumps’ season 2

'Friends' alum David Schwimmer joined the Disney+ anthology series 'Goosebumps'

David Schwimmer, best known for his most lauded role as Ross Geller on the globally acclaimed series Friends, is set to give his fans goosebumps with his latest role.

Deadline reported on Wednesday, March 20, that the three-time Emmy nominee has joined the Disney+ anthology series Goosebumps Season Two.

Schwimmer will appear in the series as Anthony, a former botany professor and divorced parent of teenage twins whose life gets upside down as he juggles the responsibility of his ageing parent while having his kids over for summers.

The upcoming series, based on R.L. Stine’s best-selling Scholastic series, follows the teenage siblings who discover a threat-inviting chains of events that unveil a mystery.

As they dive deeper into the unknown, the teens are encaptured by the tale of four teenagers who mysteriously vanished in 1994, which sends chills down the duo’s spine.

Executive producers Nicholas Stoller and Pokémon Detective Pikachu maker Rob Letterman developed the series with Showrunner Neal H. Moritz, the Fast & Furious franchise creator.

Pavun Shetty from The Boys, Hilary Winston from Community, Conor Welch from Platonic, Erin O’Malley from New Girl, and several others joined the stellar lineup of showrunners for the second season of Goosebumps.

