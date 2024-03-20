Kanye West calls out Ice Spice’s team for delaying his song ‘New Body’

Kanye West is not happy with Ice Spice, alleging that her team is holding up the release of his song New Body.

In classic Ye fashion, the 46-year-old rapper took to his Instagram Stories on Tuesday and spilled that the 24-year-old rapper recorded and sent him her verse for a new version of the song, but her team isn’t giving the go-ahead.

“ICE SPICE SENT A VERSE IN FOR NEW BODY NOW HER TEAM IS SAYING WE CAN’T USE IT,” he wrote over a blank white post.



This isn't the first time New Body has faced setbacks.

The track has been a long time in the making, initially intended for Kanye's unreleased album Yandhi back in 2018.

Originally featuring Nicki Minaj, the song was even slated for inclusion on Ye's recent collaborative album Vultures with Ty Dolla Sign, released last month.

However, the Trinidadian rapper, 41, declined to have her verse included in the final version.