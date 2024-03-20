‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour’ breaks streaming record on Disney Plus

‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version) includes five bonus songs

Taylor Swift has set yet another record as her Eras Tour concert film hit Disney+ last week.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s version) became the number-one music film ever on the streaming platform.

After premiering on Disney+ worldwide on Thursday, March 14, the movie amassed a record-breaking 4.6 million views (or 16.2 million hours of total streaming) in just three days. For context, Disney defines a view as the total stream time (16.2 million hours) divided by runtime (3.5 hours).

It is also important to note that other movie premieres’ viewership numbers were based on five days of viewing.

The new expanded version of the film features an additional five songs, including Cardigan from her album Folklore, and acoustic versions of Death by a Thousand Cuts, Maroon, You Are in Love, and I Can See You.



Another two acoustic songs are also included in the 26-minute acoustic collection extra, including: Our Song and You’re on Your Own Kid.

The film was produced by Swift’s company, and Disney reportedly paid more than $75 million for worldwide streaming rights.