Meghan Markle, Harry’s pal challenges Kate’s farm shop video with shocking proof

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's pal made a video compilation for Kate Middleton

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s pal Christopher Bouzy joined the online chorus of conspiracy theories surrounding Kate Middleton’s recent outing with Prince William at Windsor farm shop.



The 48-year-old tech guru posted a compilation of clips of the Prince and Princess of Wales walking on different occasions to compare it to the recent sighting of the couple shopping at the market.

He argued that their walking style is not consistent with previous sightings, including numerous official appearances.

“I've compiled a few older videos of William and Kate walking together, as well as the recent video from Windsor Farm,” he wrote on X formerly Twitter.

“Take a look and decide for yourself if it's Kate or not. In my opinion, we still haven't seen Kate in public,” Bouzy added.

The Bot Sentinel mogul appeared in the Sussexes’ titular docu-series in December 2022, where he detailed how his company exposed the targeted hate campaign against the couple online.

"I guess I can officially announce I am in the Harry and Meghan docuseries. I want to thank everyone who has supported Bot Sentinel's research and allowed us to expose the targeted hate campaign against Harry and Meghan,” he announced at the time.

Kate Middleton sparked a brand new round of conspiracy theories after she was filmed carrying shopping bags as she headed out of the farmer’s market alongside the King-in-waiting.

Internet users argued it was not the princess, posing uncertainty due to the shoddy quality of the video shared by TMZ.