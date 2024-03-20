‘Bussiness Proposal' star Kim Min Kyu military service joining date revealed

No official event will be held at the 'Business Proposal' star Kim Min Kyu's day if admission

Kim Min Kyu is locked in to begin his mandatory military service on April 1.

According to AllkPop, the Business Proposal star’s agency, Companion Company, confirmed on March 20 that the actor will join the military as a soldier via an official statement on Fancafe.

They began, "Actor Kim Min Kyu will commence his military service as an active-duty soldier on April 1. There will be no separate official event held on the day of his entry into the training center."

The agency added, "We kindly ask for understanding as the admission will be conducted privately to ensure safety and prevent on-site congestion."

"We deeply appreciate the love and support from fans, and we hope for Kim Min Kyu’s faithful fulfilment of his military duties, returning in a more mature and healthy state," they concluded.

The 23-year-old South Korean actor and singer made his acting debut in Monstar, a 2013 drama under the TvN banner, and has never looked back.

His notable work includes Signal, Because This is My First Life, Backstreet Rookie, Snowdrop, Perfume and Queen: Love and War.

In addition, his widely lauded and loved role was in Business Proposal as Cha Sung Hoo, the chief of Go Food CEO Kang Tae Moo (Ahn Hyo-seop)

