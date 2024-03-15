Zara, Mike Tindall send heartwarming message to feuding royals

Zara, Mike Tindall put on a loved up display at Cheltenham Festival

Zara and Mike Tindall shunned the ongoing royal drama as they engaged in heavy PDA on final day of Cheltenham Festival, looking as united and regal as ever.



The couple gleamed as they arrived for the horseracing event in Gloucestershire on Friday, sending a message of love to the feuding royals with their heart-capturing gesture at the festival which attracts the sport’s most prominent owners, trainers, jockeys and horses.

Princess Anne's daughter and son-in-law appeared turning a deaf ear to ongoing royal crisis as they locked lips to live a moment of their choice, turning cameras to themselves with their surprising public stunt in the town.

Mike and Zara's romantic outing comes day after William and Harry paid a separate tribute to their mom Princess Diana, telling the world that they are not united.

Zara and Mike's stunning appearance suggests as the things in the palace are not as critical as being presented or highlighted in media about King Charles and Princess Kate's health conditions.

