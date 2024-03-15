Paul Simon gives major update on his career after hearing loss

Paul Simon might perform Seven Psalms live

Paul Simon ignited a glimmer of hope among his fans with a major update on his health and music career.

In a conversation with Stephen Colbert during a Q&A after a screening of new Alex Gibney documentary on his career on Wednesday, the 82-year-old singer revealed his hearing has improved enough for him to perform his latest album live.

The Graceland superstar previously claimed that he lost almost all of the hearing in his left ear, posing uncertainty over his career as a musician.

“[The hearing has] come back to enough of a degree that I’m comfortable singing and playing guitar and a few other instruments,” Simon enthused to Colbert. “In Restless Dreams, I can hear my voice the way that I want it. [But] if there’s a drum or an electric guitar, it’s too loud and I can’t hear my voice.”

“Next month I’m going to try to do a rehearsal with an entire ensemble of ‘Seven Psalms’ and see if I can get through the [album].”

“I’m optimistic that I can,” the singer added.

Paul released his 15th album titled Seven Psalms last year after it “came to him in a dream” according to the singer, and was inspired by the Book of Psalms.