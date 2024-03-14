Kate Middleton buckles up amid Prince William's 'envy' allegations

The Princess of Wales may return to royal duties by Easter and is "recovering well"

Despite facing a significant health crisis and the controversy surrounding the 'manipulated' photo scandal Kate Middleton committed to fulfilling his royal duties.

The Princess of Wales may return to royal duties by Easter and is "recovering well" - while claims have been made about her husband's 'envy' over his brother.

The future queen, 42, is set to return to engagements in the next few weeks, sooner than Kensington Palace originally had stated, following her abdominal surgery. A royal insider said: "The rumour mill — particularly on social media — has gotten out of control, but Kate is recovering well and she will be back by Easter. She just needs to be left in peace."

The encouraging signs come despite scrutiny Kate has faced this week after editing the Waleses' Mother's Day photograph. Jennie Bond, former royal correspondent for BBC, said the princess will be feeling "miserable" over the storm surrounding the retouched snap, in which she posed with her children - Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, eight, and five-year-old Prince Louis.

Meanwhile it has been claimed that Prince William was "envious" of his brother Prince Harry while they grew up, with the Duke of Sussex incredibly popular at the time.

Ken Wharfe worked as a royal bodyguard when the brothers were just youngsters, and described them as a "very happy family," but claimed William later showed "envy" at his younger sibling's popularity. Mr Wharfe worked for the Royal Family from 1986 until 1993.