Oasis lead vocalist Liam Gallagher teams up with Irish band for new gig

Liam Gallagher is slated for a 'Definitely Maybe' full version rendition for the firt time at his concert

Liam Gallagher geared up to take on the Limerick fans on a musical odyssey this summer with special guests, The Mary Wallopers.

According to Limerick Live, the beloved Irish folk band made the announcement on Wednesday, "We’re excited to announce we’ll be supporting the mighty @liamgallagher this July in Limerick!"

It is further reported that the band will kick off the concert, slated to take place on Sunday, July 14, at Thomond Park.

The revelation of the presence of one of the most recognizable figures in British rock music at the concert show brought immense joy to the fans of both, The Mary Wallopers and the Oasis lead vocalist.

One music fanatic expressed enthusiastically, "This just got even better!"

"Noooooooo wayyy!!!! Amazing [clapping hand emoji]" another fan chimed in.

A third fan praised on the collaboration, "Onwards and upwards!"

In addition, the Limerick concert will feature Gallagher’s Definitely Maybe 30 Years show in July.

Rekindling the same fire from his legendary Knebworth Park shows fans can expect to be mesmerized by Oasis’ highly lauded album Definitely Maybe in full version for the first time.

Additionally, at his much-anticipated anniversary tour, the singer will also treat the attendees with his B-side tracks from the era.