Prince William set for ‘special’ role amid Kate Middleton crisis

Prince William has a very special responsibility to carry on the legacy of his grandmother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, despite the difficult circumstances he is in.

The Prince of Wales recently attended the event for his Earthshot Prize despite his wife, Kate Middleton, being under fire for editing her photo on Mother’s day which has caused a frenzy in the media, especially about her health.

William’s recent attendance at the Commonwealth Day Service was “essential” since King Charles had skipped it owing to his cancer treatment.

“Prince William, as heir to the throne, has a very special responsibility,” royal expert Robert Fitzwilliam told GB News.

“In the absence of the King and of Catherine, it was essential that he attended the Commonwealth Day Service in Westminster Abbey with Queen Camilla,” he explained. “Although it is not automatic, he is likely to succeed King Charles as its head and it is the Queen’s most significant legacy.”

While the the Waleses may be going through a tough time, William is well aware how important their presence is.

“He knows that his presence and that of Catherine, when she is able to resume royal engagements, has a unique cachet,” Fitzwilliams said.

He also noted that “this is an extremely difficult time for the royal family and the last couple of days has seen a ferocious hounding of the Princess of Wales, despite her apology for editing the Mothering Day photo.”

The expert stated while there were lessons to be learned, the Princess “deserves” support from the people.