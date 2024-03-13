Kelly Clarkson, Peyton Manning bring freshness to Paris Olympics with lively hosting

This summer, NBC will feature something fresh during its coverage of the Paris Olympics with Kelly Clarkson and Peyton Manning.



The opening ceremony will be hosted by the NFL legend, the Grammy-winning singer, and sports commentator Mike Tirico, the trio announced on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday night.

“I’m so glad we can say it,” Clarkson quipped. “We’ve been holding this forever.”

Tirico later told the host about what viewers can expect, “The opening ceremony is going to be so different and unique. Down the Seine, down the river with the athletes on a boat, so it’s not the stadium where they walk in. It will incorporate Paris. And the games are going to be amazing as you know, swimming, gymnastics … Team USA in track and field could be incredibly strong, the Dream Team, the U.S. soccer team, the women’s basketball team.”

Tirico asked Jimmy Fallon if he would want to co-host the Olympics closing ceremony after Fallon stated he would be watching from home.

“Are you serious? Is this real? I’m in! I’m in!” Fallon responded with excitement.

NBC's live coverage of the ceremony starts on July 26 at noon ET on NBC and Peacock.