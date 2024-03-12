Shehbaz Sharif allocates portfolios to federal ministers

ISLAMABAD: After the 19-member federal cabinet was sworn in by President Asif Ali Zardari on Monday, it is imperative to see who was handed what portfolio in Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's team which includes both old and new faces.
Among those included in the Centre's primary executive body, are former Punjab caretaker chief minister Mohsin Naqvi who has been given the portfolio of interior minister along with narcotics control.
Whereas, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Finance have been given to Ishaq Dar and veteran banker Muhammad Aurangzeb.
Meanwhile, bureaucrat Ahad Cheema, who was also part of the caretaker government, will head Economic Affairs with the additional portfolio of Establishment Division.
Moreover, Khawaja Asif has been named as defence minister and he would also hold the additional portfolios of defence production and aviation. Ahsan Iqbal would retain the planning, development and special Initiatives ministry.
State Minister Shaza Fatima Khwaja was not assigned a portfolio on Monday but PM Shehbaz assigned her the Ministry of Information Technology Tuesday morning.
|NAME
|Portfolio
|Additional portfolio(s)
|Khawaja Muhammad Asif
|Defence
|Defence Production & Aviation
|Mohammad Ishaq Dar
|Foreign Affairs
|-
|Ahsan Iqbal Chaudhry
|Planning, Development and Special Initiatives
|-
|Rana Tanveer Hussain
|Industries and Production
|-
|Azam Nazeer Tarar
|Law and Justice
|Human Rights
|Chaudhry Salik Hussain
|Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development
|-
|Abdul Aleem Khan
|Privatisation
|Board of Investment
|Jam Kamal Khan
|Commerce
|-
|Engr. Amir Muqam
|States and Frontier Regions
|National Heritage and Culture
|Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari
|Railways
|-
|Attaullah Tarar
|Information and Broadcasting
|-
Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui
|Science and Technology
|Federal Education and Professional Training
|Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh
|Maritime Affairs
|-
|Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada
|Housing and Works
|-
|Musadik Masood Malik
|Petroleum
|Power
|Muhammad Aurangzeb
|Finance
|Revenue
|Ahad Khan Cheema
|Economic Affairs
|Establishment
|Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi
|Interior
|Narcotics Control
|Shaza Fatima Khwaja
|Information Technology
|-
