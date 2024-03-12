 
Tuesday March 12, 2024
Shehbaz Sharif allocates portfolios to federal ministers

Muhammad Aurangzeb to head Ministry of Finance, Ishaq Dar assigned Foreign Ministry

By Web Desk
March 12, 2024
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chairs inaugural meeting of the Federal Cabinet on 11 March 2024. — X/@GovtofPakistan
ISLAMABAD: After the 19-member federal cabinet was sworn in by President Asif Ali Zardari on Monday, it is imperative to see who was handed what portfolio in Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's team which includes both old and new faces.

Among those included in the Centre's primary executive body, are former Punjab caretaker chief minister Mohsin Naqvi who has been given the portfolio of interior minister along with narcotics control.

Whereas, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Finance have been given to Ishaq Dar and veteran banker Muhammad Aurangzeb.

Meanwhile, bureaucrat Ahad Cheema, who was also part of the caretaker government, will head Economic Affairs with the additional portfolio of Establishment Division.

Moreover, Khawaja Asif has been named as defence minister and he would also hold the additional portfolios of defence production and aviation. Ahsan Iqbal would retain the planning, development and special Initiatives ministry.

State Minister Shaza Fatima Khwaja was not assigned a portfolio on Monday but PM Shehbaz assigned her the Ministry of Information Technology Tuesday morning.

NAMEPortfolioAdditional portfolio(s)
Khawaja Muhammad Asif
Defence
Defence Production & Aviation
Mohammad Ishaq Dar
Foreign Affairs
-
Ahsan Iqbal Chaudhry
Planning, Development and Special Initiatives
-
Rana Tanveer Hussain
Industries and Production
-
Azam Nazeer Tarar
Law and Justice
Human Rights
Chaudhry Salik Hussain
Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development
-
Abdul Aleem Khan
Privatisation
Board of Investment
Jam Kamal Khan
Commerce
-
Engr. Amir Muqam
States and Frontier Regions
National Heritage and Culture
Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari
Railways
-
Attaullah Tarar
Information and Broadcasting
-

Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui

Science and Technology
Federal Education and Professional Training
Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh
Maritime Affairs
-
Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada
Housing and Works
-
Musadik Masood Malik
Petroleum
Power
Muhammad Aurangzeb
Finance
Revenue
Ahad Khan Cheema
Economic Affairs
Establishment
Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi
Interior
Narcotics Control
Shaza Fatima Khwaja
Information Technology
-