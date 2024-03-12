Angelina Jolie creates ‘beautiful’ custom gown for Suleika Jaouad

Angelina Jolie’s fashion house made its debut at the red carpe at the Oscars ceremony held on Sunday.

Jolie’s namesake design house created a bespoke atlelier gown fro writer and journalist Suleika Jaouad, who is married to Grammy winner Jon Batiste.

The floor-length design made in smokey taupe silky pleated fabric was cut into a waist-cinching dress that fell elegantly on Jaouad’s figure, via Us Weekly. The dress was complete with an attached cape detail and wave-like sleeves.

Jaouad praised Jolie’s design in a post on Instagram in which Jolie could be seen giving some final touches to the dress.

“The most joyous and surreal night at the Oscars,” Jaouad began. “My gown was designed by the one and only Angelina Jolie, complete with an American Symphony-inspired painting on silk by the brilliant artist Chaz Guest.”

She also added that Jolie “made me feel so beautiful and so seen that my eyes kept welling up during our fitting.”

The film, American Symphony, revolves around the lives of Batiste, 37, and Jaouad, 35, and how he sets out to compose a symphony amid news that Jaouad’s cancer has returned.

The pair, who met as teenagers at music camp, tied the knot in February 2022 at their home in Brooklyn — just before Jaouad underwent a bone-marrow transplant.