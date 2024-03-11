Josh Brolin hosts SNL wearing ‘not much’ clothes

Josh Brolin hosts SNL in shorts

Josh Brolin seemed to try a new style hosting the Saturday Night Live for the third time.



The Deadpool actor, for whom this was not the first time to do something “unique”, opting for nothing more than his boxers, taking a cold plunge bath.

“You know I’ve been doing cold plunges for 20 years, right?” Brolin, 56, said as he started striping his clothes. “And the only thing I can compare this show to is that. I mean, hosting is like jumping into an ice bath.”

Brolin received cheers from the audience of 30 Rock as Bolin took the dip.

“Scary, it’s exhilarating, your p*nis is in your stomach. There’s just no way to prepare for it. So what you gotta do is just jump right in,” the actor said enthusiastically.

“Surrender to the discomfort,” he went on, before screaming his Avengers: Infinity War character Thanos’ famous dialogue, “I am inevitable.”

Brolin also talked about returning to host the show after “20 years”.

“I love being here. You know, it’s been 12 years since I last hosted and I’ve missed this place. I mean so much has changed,” the No Country For Old Men star reminisced.

“The first time I hosted was in 2008, [the] musical guest was someone I’d never heard of before: Adele,” he said.