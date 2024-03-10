Inside Jake Gyllenhaal's challenging training regime for 'Road House'

Jake Gyllenhaal plays a bouncer in Road House remake

Jake Gyllenhaal is getting real about the rigorous transformation it took to train for his role in Road House.

The 43-year-old actor played the role of Elwood Dalton, a former UFC fighter, in the remake of the 1989 hit.

Speaking to People at the film’s premiere at South by Southwest (SXSW) in Austin, he revealed the difference between training for two fight movies ten years apart.

"I'll tell you that being where I am — 10 years ago I made Southpaw, which is another fight movie, and I was in a different place,” the Prisoners actor said.

“My body was, I knew that I needed help with nutrition and I knew I needed to keep myself safe from injury and I needed to also be able to have the aesthetics of the whole role," he explained.

"So balancing all that took a group of people helping me all the time,” Jake added.

The actor went on to shout-out his “incredible” trainer Jason Walsh and “wonderful” chef Paulette Tejeda, describing them as "an incredible group of people constantly handing me food, making it happen, making sure there was flexibility."

"But we trained about an hour, an hour and a half, every day before work," he shared. "And then we always had to sort of taper depending on what the schedule called for. So if the schedule called for more fighting and action where I needed more energy, we would do less.

“And then you'd sort of get it throughout the day. So yeah, it was a village and I listened to what they said and this is the result."