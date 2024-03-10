Ariana Grande issues fans serious message after unveiling new album

Ariana Grande made a sombre request from her fans just a day after her the release of her seventh studio album, Eternal Sunshine.

The singer urged fans to stop sending ‘hateful’ messages to people in her life given what her newest album would imply.

“Hi, I just wanted to say anyone that is sending hateful messages to the people in my life based on your interpretation of the album is not supporting me and is absolutely doing the polar opposite of what i would ever encourage (and is also entirely misinterpreting the intention behind the music),” Grande wrote via Instagram Story on Saturday.

“I ask that you please do not,” she continued. “It is not how to support me. It is the opposite. Although this album captures a lot of painful moments, it also is woven together with a through line of deep, sincere love. If you cannot hear that, please listen more closely. Thank you.”

Grande’s studio album, Eternal Sunshine, dropped on Friday, one day before source revealed to Us Weekly that the album is meant to be “her side of the story” after her divorce with Dalton Gomez in October 2023 and the new romance with Ethan Slater which emerged before that.

Previously, there had been speculations over the timeline of the relationship after as Slater is still in the process of divorcing his estranged wife, Lilly Jay.