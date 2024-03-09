Billie Eilish shares 'emotional' moment from Barbie that 'really got me'

File footage

Billie Eilish recently offered an insight into her most favourite scenes from the highly-acclaimed film, Barbie. The American singer reflected on the film, being a “secret ingredient” on her road to the Oscars.



Speaking exclusively to ABC news, Eilish recalled the time when Greta Gerwig, director of the film approached her for the project.

The singer admitted that she had no clue how emotional the movie would be.

She humorously shared: “When I first heard of it, I was like, ‘Oh, it’s going to be all fun and pink.”

“And then Greta kinda explained it and I was like, ‘Oh, OK.’ And then she showed it to us, and we were like, ‘Ohhhhh. OK‘” the Lovely alum giggled.

Reminiscing on her favorite scenes from the film, Billie talked about the scene where Barbie, played by Margot Robbie, talks to an old woman at a bus station.

The What Was I Made For singer revealed that the scene “really got me,” adding, “It made me [go], like, ‘Ohhh, this is so much more than we all think.'”

She recalled another instance from the film that featured America Ferrara’s iconic speech, and the scene where Ruth Handler, played by Rhea Perlman, asks Barbie to “feel.”

Continuing with her statement, the 22-year-old singer added: “There was just no world that we wouldn’t have been inspired by that and written that song.”