Kristen Stewart is 'happy' with 'like-minded partner' Dylan Meyer

Kristen Stewart has undying love in her heart for fiancé Dylan Meyer.



The Loves Lies Bleeding actress has never been happier or more upbeat about her life, the source reported People magazine.

“Kristen is happy and settled with Dylan,” a film source told the outlet. “She is an experienced actor and confident person who knows who she is. Kristen is totally in love. She has a smart and like-minded partner. Her life is good.”

Both of these women are actresses. They first met on a movie set back in 2013. After reconnecting in 2019, they started dating. According to an insider, the Spencer talent has been talking about her wedding for a while.

“She has had different ideas of how to do her wedding,” the source told by adding, “She may prefer less fanfare than she originally wanted. But it changes. In the end, she likes family life and is looking forward to more of that.”

In February, Stewart revealed to Rolling Stone that she and Meyer intend to have children, even though she is "so f***ing scared of childbirth."

She also mentioned that they had already started the process by taking action.

According to an industry source, the Twilight star is highly self-confident and an iconoclast.

“She bucks the norm, and being as talented as she is and in the business for so long, Kristen gets away with whatever she wants to say,” the industry insider added.

“The more outrageous the better, and the happier she is to shove it up people’s asses. She wants to tell it as she sees it, and she does it whenever she can.”

Additionally, the two creatives intend to work together more in the coming times now that they are preparing for a future together.

“Kristen loves to work and works all of the time,” the source adds. “She wants to do more writing with Dylan.”