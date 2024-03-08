Meghan Markle faces a fresh blow amid podcast return: 'She's a bore'

File Footage

Meghan Markle has been brutally criticised for producing insignificant content for her podcasts.



For the unversed, the Duchess of Sussex is all set to kick off a new podcast series with a female-founded company Lemonada Media.

In conversation with GB News, royal commentator Lady Colin Campbell said, "She has said it all. She said it 1000 ways. Nobody wanted to hear it after the third time when people realized it was all rubbish."

"Every time she opens her mouth she alienates more of her supporters and gets a worse reputation," she added.

Lady Colin explained, "I mean she could have written a book called The Benchmark for Being a Failure and how to go from being one of the most successful couples on earth to one of the least successful in four short years of short interviews and a whole load of rubbish."

The expert further said that she does not think an average person, who had any sense of decency and any respect for family life really "wants to hear a word out of Meghan Markle's mouth."

The commentator dubbed the former working royal 'bore.' "She's proven herself to be a bore, she has proven herself to be box office poison."