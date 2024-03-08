Jimmy Kimmel rooting for Jo Koy’s second ‘shot’ at Oscars

Jimmy Kimmel support Jo Koy over second chance at Oscars

Jimmy Kimmel opened up why Jo Koy’s Oscar hosting gig received so much hate, and thinks that the comedian deserves a second chance.



The late night star, who is slated to host the Oscars for the fourth time on March 10 got candid on what he thinks of Jo Koy's 2024 Golden Globes performance getting so much criticism.

"It's a lot easier for me than it is for Jo Koy," Kimmel told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview.

"It's like if a stranger walks up to you and goes, 'Nice shirt, Tom Selleck.' If it's one of your friends, you don't take offense to it, but if it's somebody you don't know, you might smack him one."

Even though Koy's hosting skills prompted a lot of criticism, including backlash from his former coworker Chelsea Handler, the Jimmy Kimmel Live! host believes Koy should be given another shot.

"Not that I have any business programming the Golden Globes, but I think they should let Jo Koy host the show next year and give him a shot at doing it over," he said.

"It would be very smart. I think he learned all the lessons, and he's a funny guy. I think it would be nice for everyone."