Meghan Markle ‘held responsible for destroying’ Prince Harry's fun-loving image

Prince Harry indulged himself in alcohol ahead of meeting Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle is ‘held responsible for destroying’ Prince Harry fun-loving image, claims the dominatrix who wants to leak his private images on OnlyFans.

Carrie Royale, who has since been banned from the adult content-sharing website, as revealed by The Mirror, made some bombshell claims about the Duke of Sussex. Namely claiming he used to be "fun-loving and spontaneous" back in the day.

She claims to have met the former working royal back in 2012 when he was just 27 and single.

Carrie says "Harry was so crazy, fun-loving and spontaneous. Where did that go? I think Meghan sucked the life out of him, he is definitely boring and she is wearing the pants for sure," she now claims, calling his controversial memoir Spare a "whitewash".

"I have some nice pictures of him in the buff," she told The Sun. "These pictures have never been seen by the public. I have poolside pictures of before the night and shots of Harry in the buff. People will be shocked by them." When asked why she might leak them, she said her reluctance to share them in the past was out of "respect" but said it now doesn't matter.”

She added: "I’m a little angry about being whitewashed from his book. I mean . . . wow. He missed a lot of things from that night." In Harry's bombshell 2023 memoir, Harry described how his group had invited "four or five women who worked at the hotel to join us, along with two women they’d met at the blackjack tables.”

The Duke of Sussex, who tied the knot with Meghan in 2018, first met the 'Suits' star in London.

Journalist Katie Couric in her memoir has exclusively spoken about the father-of-two, noting Prince Harry "stunk of cigarettes and alcohol" when she first met him

She added that the Duke was in his "wild-oats sowing phase" and alcohol and cigarettes "oozed from every pore"

It comes as Harry is debating a return to the Royals after his father King Charles was diagnosed with cancer. While he is seemingly up for returning to the UK, experts feel Meghan wouldn't be willing after her last experience with the Royal Family.



