Nigel Lythgoe accused of sexual assault for the fourth time after Paula Abdul

Nigel Lythgoe has since been accused of sexual assault by three more women

Nigel Lythgoe is facing yet another sexual assault lawsuit.

The Pandora’s box first opened by American Idol’s Paula Abdul when she sued Lythgoe – the show’s producer – has resulted in what is now the fourth person to accuse him of sexual assault.

The anonymous woman, Jane Doe, has now sued the 74-year-old director and producer, per a new report.

In court documents obtained by The Blast, Jane Doe claimed that she worked professionally with Lythgoe and met him at his Los Angeles house for a meeting in 2018, where he made unwanted advances at her and “groped her all over.”

“[Jane Doe] tried to push Lythgoe away from her but he had her pinned against a wall so that she could not move. Lythgoe continued to grope and tried to kiss [her],” the suit stated.

The woman recalled that she was finally “able to break free of Lythgoe,” ran to her car, and drove away. However, the incident left her so shaken up that she stopped a block away and broke down into tears for approximately 30 minutes before she was able to collect herself and drive away.

Afterwards, the accuser claimed that Lythgoe fired her after she refused his advances.

The lawsuit detailed, “Lythgoe’s sexual assault and battery of her left her feeling horribly violated, shocked, guilty, humiliated, and embarrassed. Such emotional and psychological distress was severe and lasting to this day, significantly impacting [her] professional and personal life.”