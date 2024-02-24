Amy Schumer fears she will 'not be around for her son' amid new diagnosis

Amy Schumer declares Cushing syndrome diagnosis is ‘greatest news imaginable’

Amy Schumer vocalised her fears as she detailed her health struggles in a heartfelt letter to fans.

The 42-year-old actress revealed she has been diagnosed with Cushing Syndrome in Jessica Yellin's 'News Not Noise' newsletter on Friday, days after critics poked fun at her ‘puffy’ face during a promotional tour for Life & Beth Season 2.

“It has been a crazy couple [of] weeks for me and my family,” she wrote. “Aside from fears about my health, I also had to be on camera having the internet chime in.”

“But thank God for that. Because that's how I realized something was wrong.”

The comedian explained she was juggling her show press while being in MRI machines “four hours at a time…” and thinking “I may not be around to see my son grow up.”

“So finding out I have the kind of Cushing that will just work itself out and I'm healthy was the greatest news imaginable.”

Schumer went on to add that her diagnosis “is a good example of the fact that we never know what is going on with someone.”

She also dished on her struggles with endometriosis while addressing trolls who made fun of her appearance during the series’ promotional tour last week.

What is Cushing Syndrome?

According to Mayo Clinic, Cushing syndrome occurs when the body starts preparing too much of the hormone cortisol.

Weight gain, slow wound healing, acne, and reproductive issues are some of the common symptoms of the disease.