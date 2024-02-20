Bridgit Mendler embraces motherhood by adopting 4-year-old boy

Bridgit Mendler adopted a boy with her husband Griffin Cleverly

Bridgit Mendler sparked praise from fans following her heartfelt announcement on social media.

The Disney star took to X, formerly Twitter to reveal she adopted a “sweet 4yo boy” after fostering him with her husband of five years, Griffin Cleverly since 2021.

She wrote: “The other news I wanted to share is I’m a mama to a sweet 4yo boy. Started fostering in 2021 adopted near Christmas of 2022.

“I’m so lucky — being a parent is the biggest gift and most defining experience there is [sic] that’s my news for now folks [yellow heart],” added Mendler.

The announcement was accompanied by a landscape photo of Cleverly sitting on a beach beside the boy as the sun gradually descending towards the horizon of the sea, creating a picturesque scene.

Fans were taken with the actress’ sweet gesture, sending good wishes on the way of the new family. “I’m in awe of you. You are breaking barriers in every way!!” wrote one.

“omg this is so sweet, thanks for sharing part of your life with us, as someone who grew up watching you on tv and listening to your music, it makes me so happy to see you excel in everything you do. you're an inspiration,” another enthused.

The good news came on the heels of her latest achievement as an entrepreuner. Mendler announced that she will now be serving as the CEO of Northwood Space, a startup on a mission to create a “data highway between earth and space.”