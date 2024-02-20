Michael Keaton reveals he was 'cautious and hesitant' of 'Beetlejuice' sequel

Michael Keaton will discuss the forthcoming follow-up to his beloved 1988 movie Beetlejuice.



The actor who plays the boisterous spirit recently spoke with People magazine, saying that while he and director Tim Burton were "hesitant and cautious" about creating a follow-up to the classic, they ultimately had a great time working on it.

“We thought, ‘You got to get this right. Otherwise, just don’t do it. Let’s just go on with our lives and do other things.’ So I was hesitant and cautious, and [Burton] was probably equally as hesitant and cautious over all these years,” he told the publication. “Once we got there, I said, ’OK, let’s just go for it. Let’s just see if we can do it, if we can pull this off.'”

Early on in the film's development, Keaton revealed that he and the director had talked about how neither of them was very interested in working on a project that involved a lot of technology.

“It had to feel handmade,” he said. “What made it fun was watching somebody in the corner actually holding something up for you, to watch everybody in the shrunken head room and say, ‘Those are people under there, operating these things, trying to get it right.'”

He continued, “It’s the most exciting thing when you get to do that again after years of standing in front of a giant screen, pretending somebody’s across the way from you.”

Together with co-showrunners Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, Jenna Ortega also reunites with Wednesday director Burton on the sequel. In Vermont, filming for the movie came to an end in November.

The Beetlejuice will premiere in theaters on September 6, Beetlejuice.